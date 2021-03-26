Wegmans faces criticism for leaving its hometown a food desert

Retail News

Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Wegmans closed one of its stores in Rochester, NY, after protestors in the city came out to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Daniel Prude during an arrest by local police. The family-owned grocery store was called out by organizers of the march for having built its business in the city and then leaving many of its citizens living in food deserts. Deana Percassi, a spokesperson for the chain, said the decision to close the store was made to protect workers and customers and to bring “a peaceful end to the protest.”