Retail News

Wegmans returning hand baskets and hot bars in some locations

WHEC 07/26/2021

Wegmans had pulled hand baskets from stores in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic but is bringing them back in some locations. The family-owned grocery chain, which closed its self-serve hot and cold bars in response to the spread of COVID-19, has opened one at a store in Pittsford, NY, with no news on whether more will follow.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!