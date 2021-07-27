Wegmans returning hand baskets and hot bars in some locations

Retail News
Wegmans returning hand baskets and hot bars in some locationsWHEC 07/26/2021
Wegmans had pulled hand baskets from stores in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic but is bringing them back in some locations. The family-owned grocery chain, which closed its self-serve hot and cold bars in response to the spread of COVID-19, has opened one at a store in Pittsford, NY, with no news on whether more will follow.
