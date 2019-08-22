Weedmaps promises to axe illegal pot shops

Retail News

AP News

Weedmaps, a directory of medical marijuana dispensaries and stores selling cannabis products for recreational use, announced it would no longer accept advertising from unlicensed businesses. The company has faced pressure from licensed businesses and state regulators to ban unlawful operators from advertising on the platform. “That is a huge win,” Ryan Kunkel, whose Have A Heart dispensary chain operates in Washington, Oregon and California, told The Associated Press. “Our biggest competitor in every jurisdiction in California is black-market Weedmaps. It’s not the tax rates, it’s not the regulations — it’s Weedmaps’ efforts to prop up unlicensed operators.”