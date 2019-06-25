Websites accused of deception to drive sales

Retail News

The New York Times

Messages about a consumer buying a specific item on a website such as ThredUp may be false as online sellers used a combination of coded names, places, products and prices to create an enticement for shoppers to make a purchase. The extent of the use of “dark patterns” has been quantified by researchers at Princeton University who have found more than 1,200 misleading techniques, including those used by ThredUp, to drive impulse or add-on sales.