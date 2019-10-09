Retail News

Wealthier Americans live longer than the poor

The Washington Post 09/09/2019

People at the bottom of the economic ladder are less likely to live into their seventies and eighties than the wealthiest Americans, according to the Governmental Accountability Office. The GAO report found life expectancy in the U.S. “has not increased uniformly across all income groups, and people who have lower incomes tend to have shorter lives than those with higher incomes.”

