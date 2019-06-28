Wayfair workers clash with management over migrant camp sales

Retail News

Employees at home furnishings retailer Wayfair have taken issue with the company’s reported sale of about $200,000 in bedroom furniture to a nonprofit organization, BCFS, that runs migrant facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services. Hundreds of workers reportedly walked out in Boston yesterday and staged a demonstration in Copley Square. In a letter to management obtained by CNN, worker representatives wrote: “The United States government and its contractors are responsible for the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country — we want that to end. … We also want to be sure that Wayfair has no part in enabling, supporting, or profiting from this practice.” Wayfair’s leadership team responded by writing that, as a retailer, it is their business “to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate.”