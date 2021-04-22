Wayfair opening software engineering offices in Austin, San Francisco and Toronto

Retail News

KVUE

Wayfair is looking to add tech talent to its business. The online furniture retailer is hoping to fill 1,000 positions at new offices it is opening in Austin, TX, San Francisco and Toronto. “Our team of more than 3,000 engineers and data scientists have built the preeminent e-commerce platform for the home category, and this expansion will allow us to continue to build cutting-edge solutions for our customers and suppliers, from homegrown machine learning and data science to next-generation merchandising, logistics innovations and more,” said a Wayfair spokesperson.