Wayfair cofounder sees AR and 3D tech growing online furniture sales

Retail News

CNBC

Steven Conine, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, believes that advancements in augmented reality and 3D technologies will help overcome some of the advantages that stores hold over online sites when it comes to merchandising and selling furniture and other products for the home. “I think at some point in the future every home in the U.S. will have a 3D model associated with it,” Mr. Conine said. “We could have a design services team in our store who could give you a very personalized experience and actually help you visualize products in your space, help guarantee that it will fit, it will flow well and it’s the look and style you want.”