Wayfair adds room planner, 3-D tool to its app

Wayfair adds room planner, 3-D tool to its appTechCrunch 11/13/2019
Wayfair has added a number of additional tools to its mobile app, including “Interactive Photo,” which enables shoppers to photograph rooms from their homes and then add products from the e-tailer’s selection to visualize how they would look. Also added to the app is Room Planner 3D, which allows users to more realistically view items in different room configurations.
