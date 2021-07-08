Wayfair 2Q sales are strong, albeit weaker than last year

Retail News
Wayfair 2Q sales are strong, albeit weaker than last yearZDNet 08/06/2021
Wayfair’s U.S. revenues fell 15.2 percent in the second quarter as Americans pulled back on buying furniture and home-related products from last year’s record levels. The online furniture retailer said that it is seeing an increase in active customers, up 19 percent from 2020, with repeats representing 75.6 percent of its total orders.
