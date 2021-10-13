Warehouses face short supply of workers

Retail News

The Washington Post

A wide variety of retailers are looking to add staff at their fulfillment centers in an effort to meet high holiday demand, but many are finding it more difficult than ever as workers question whether the compensation is commiserate with the tasks they will need to perform on the job. “Every year we say, ‘Wow, this is really difficult’ — and every year, it gets more challenging,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, vice president of human resources at Radial, which operates fulfillment centers for brands and retailers. “Given high unemployment, you’d expect that it would be easy to attract labor,” she said, “but it’s been the opposite.”