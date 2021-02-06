Warby Parker to open 35 new stores

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, co-CEOs of Warby Parker, said the eyeglass retailer increased sales in 2020 despite it being the toughest year in the company’s history. The executives said Warby Parker will open 35 new stores, even though more revenues are being made online. Large numbers of consumers, they said, prefer to try glasses on in stores before making a purchase.