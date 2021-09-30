Retail News

Warby Parker share price jumps after stock makes it debut

Yahoo Finance 09/30/2021

Shares of Warby Parker were selling more than 30 percent higher than the company’s opening price based on the consumer-direct eyewear brand’s growth potential. “What a lot of people don’t realize is how big the optical business is. It’s $140 billion. Here in the U.S. we’re about one percent market share,” said co-founder Neil Blumenthal. “We still believe we’re in the first inning here.”

