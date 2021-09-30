Warby Parker share price jumps after stock makes it debut

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Shares of Warby Parker were selling more than 30 percent higher than the company’s opening price based on the consumer-direct eyewear brand’s growth potential. “What a lot of people don’t realize is how big the optical business is. It’s $140 billion. Here in the U.S. we’re about one percent market share,” said co-founder Neil Blumenthal. “We still believe we’re in the first inning here.”