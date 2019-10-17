Warby Parker’s new collection should be a better fit for customers

Retail News

Observer

Warby Parker, which has disrupted how eyeglasses are marketed and sold in the U.S., has launched its “extended sizes” collection to give provide a better fit for customers. The new line features glasses in sizes ranging from “extra narrow” to “extra wide.” Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa said, “We started getting feedback from our customers saying, ‘I love these styles, but you don’t have anything that fits me’ or ‘you only offer one frame that fits me.’” And so we took all that feedback and said ‘let’s actually put some data around this and understand the problem.’”