Warby Parker eyes IPO

Retail News

Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance

Warby Parker is considering filing for an initial public offering as soon as this year, according to people reported to be familiar with the matter. The discount prescription eyewear seller recently raised $120 million in a new round of funding that brought its total valuation to $3 billion. “We’ve always explored various financing opportunities in both the debt and equity markets,” a Warby Parker spokesperson said. “We’ll continue to make strategic decisions in line with our commitment to sustainable growth.”