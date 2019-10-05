Warby Parker emphasizes service and not just low prices

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

Warby Parker was founded by four classmates at the Wharton School of Business who decided that consumers wanted a lower price alternative to the high prices paid for glasses at large eyewear chains and optometrists’ offices. When the brand began moving into brick and mortar stores, it was an acknowledgment by the company that most people still feel more comfortable buying glasses in a physical location. It also drove home the importance of service, a lesson that has helped Warby Parker expand its locations and grow into a $1 billion company.