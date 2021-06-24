Warby Parker confidentially files for initial public offering

Retail News
Warby Parker confidentially files for initial public offeringMarketWatch 06/23/2021
Warby Parker is looking to go public. The eyewear retailer, which has sought to expand its physical footprint after beginning as a digital business, was valued at $3 billion last year after raising $245 million from private investors. The chain is looking to add 35 new locations this year to the 135 it currently operates.
