Walmart’s investors see ad revenues and healthcare boosting growth

Walmart’s investors see ad revenues and healthcare boosting growthReuters 02/17/2021
Investors in Walmart stock believe its approach to expanding its business revenues through ad sales, digital payments, healthcare and merchant services will continue to buoy performance even during times when retail sales are tepid. “These new elements of the ecosystem are more profitable than traditional retail and collectively should help strengthen its relationship with customers and generate profitable market share gains,” wrote Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman in a note.
