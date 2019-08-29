Walmart’s holiday toy list is longer and kid-influenced

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

You might still be in beach mode, but Walmart wants you to start thinking Christmas. The company released its “Hottest Toys of the Year” list in preparation for the 2019 holiday season, and this year it’s up to 48 items. Walmart reportedly asked kids to play with and rate hundreds of items to develop the list this year, and notably added more gaming products to satisfy demand in that hot category. In its press release, Walmart says it is expanding selection for 2019. “Customers can shop from a 25 percent increase in toy exclusives in stores and online and over 40 new toys from kid-influencer brands, and enjoy fun in-store experiences, including National Play Day on September 14.”