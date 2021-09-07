Retail News

Walmart’s Black managers wouldn’t recommend working for the retailer

Bloomberg 07/09/2021

Fifty-six Black supervisors, senior managers and directors employed by Walmart were asked to rate the company as an employer in a internal survey. A majority gave the retailer an unfavorable review. “Hiring, developing, and retaining diverse talent is a top priority for Walmart,” a company spokesperson said. “While we are proud of the progress we have made, we are always looking at our own systems and processes with a critical eye for ways we can do even more.”

