Walmart workers traumatized by racist attack at El Paso store

The Wall Street Journal

As a Wall Street Journal article points out, retailers are used to crimes taking place in and around their stores. The murderous rampage by a white racist that took place on Saturday in a Walmart in El Paso, TX was horrifyingly well beyond what the chain’s employees have come to expect and some took to online forums to discuss concerns about their safety in the aftermath of the attack. Although no Walmart workers were killed in the attack, two were injured. At least 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in the shooting carried out by a single gunman.