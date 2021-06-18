Walmart will drone on with latest investment

Retail News

Walmart has made an investment in DroneUp after conducting a pilot program last year with the company to air deliver COVID-19 test kits. “The trial demonstrated we could offer customers delivery in minutes versus hours. Now, after safely completing hundreds of drone deliveries from Walmart stores, we’re making an investment in DroneUp to continue our work towards developing a scalable last-mile delivery solution,” Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner wrote on the retailer’s blog.