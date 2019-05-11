Walmart walks a tight line to avoid controversy

Retail News

The New York Times

Walmart is trying to split the difference on a number of social issues, including vaping/tobacco, plastic packaging and firearms. The retailer has announced it is getting out of the vaping business, yet still continues to sell cigarettes. It is looking to reduce plastic packaging on its store shelves, but still makes use of grocery plastic bags at the checkout. It has stopped selling certain types of ammunition and firearms, but still allows legally armed customers to enter its stores.