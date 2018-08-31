Walmart vies for TRU customers, in a big way

Retail News

Amazon is putting out a print toy catalog this year for the first time in its history. Party City is opening holiday pop-ups to sell toys this year, and other retailers — from Kohl’s and J.C. Penney to Five Below — have announced plans for greater emphasis on toy merchandising this year, all in efforts to grab up share of ex-Toys “R” Us customers. Walmart is not taking the challenge lying down. Yesterday, management released news that stores will stock 30 percent more toy inventory this holiday season, and that the online selection will be boosted by 40 percent. Walmart will expand departments in some stores to accommodate the added merch, borrowing space from seasonal departments in some cases to do so.