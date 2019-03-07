Walmart uses VR to determine associates career potential

Retail News
Walmart uses VR to determine associates career potentialThe Wall Street Journal 07/01/2019
Walmart is using virtual reality technology to assess whether store employees have the right qualities to move into middle management positions within the company. “What we’re trying to do is understand the capacity of the individual from a leadership perspective and how they view situations,” said Drew Holler, Walmart’s senior vice president of associate experience. The company hopes to use the technology along with other steps to limit bias in hiring decisions.