Walmart to make COVID-19 digital vaccine records available for customers

Retail News
Walmart to make COVID-19 digital vaccine records available for customersBecker's Hospital Review 03/18/2021
Anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart or Sam’s Club location will be able to access a digital record of the event. Customers of the two chains can create digital accounts to access their prescription history and vaccine status. The data will be stored on their proprietary apps and approved third-party apps.
