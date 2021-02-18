Walmart to give workers raises after a very merry Christmas

Retail News
Walmart to give workers raises after a very merry ChristmasThe Wall Street Journal 02/18/2021
Walmart reported an 8.6 percent increase in same-store sales for the fourth quarter with online sales growing 69 percent year-over-year. The retailer also announced that it would raise wages for about 425,000 associates working in digital and stocking positions. Employees in those roles will see their pay increase to within a range of $13 to $19 an hour, depending on location.
Discussions
