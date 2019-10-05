Walmart to end sale of tobacco to those under 21

Retail News

The Washington Post

Walmart has joined other retailers that still sell cigarettes and other tobacco products in raising its minimum age for purchase to 21. The retailer also announced that it is phasing out the sale of flavored e-cigarettes at its stores. Walmart was among a group of retailers that were called out by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year for selling tobacco products to children under the age of 18. The FDA said its inspections showed 17 percent of Walmart’s stores were selling to underage kids.