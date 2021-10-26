Walmart to bring corporate workers back to their offices

Retail News

CNN

Walmart announced that corporate employees will begin returning to their offices the week of Nov. 8. “We had a way of working before the pandemic and we developed an effective way of working during the pandemic. Now, I’m excited about our new, more flexible way of working,” said Donna Morris, the retailer’s chief people officer. All workers returning to their offices must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a medical accommodation. Walmart said the vast majority of workers have been vaccinated.