Walmart temporarily bans violent video game displays in stores

Walmart temporarily bans violent video game displays in storesUSA Today 08/08/2019
In the deadliest week in Walmart’s history when dozens of employees and customers were injured or killed in two separate shooting incidents, the retailer has temporarily removed displays for violent video games from its stores. The retailer, which has raised the minimum age to purchase firearms in stores to 21 and ended the sale of assault-type rifles, plans to continue selling hunting rifles.
