Walmart, Target, Costco and others lift mask mandates

Walmart, Target, Costco and others lift mask mandatesUSA Today 05/17/2021
Walmart, Target, Costco, Trader Joe’s and other retailers are ending requirements that all customers and associates wear masks in their stores following an announcement last week by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people who are fulling vaccinated against COVID-19 can congregate indoors with having to wear face coverings.
