Walmart takes heat for marketplace seller’s ‘Impeach 45’ clothing

Retail News
Walmart takes heat for marketplace seller’s ‘Impeach 45’ clothingUSA Today 07/04/2018
A fan of Donald Trump took to social media earlier this week after being disturbed to find baby and adult clothing with the phrases “Impeach 45” and “Impeach Trump” as part of the design. The items sold on Walmart’s marketplace has led to some to call for a boycott of the retailer. Walmart said it would pull the items off its site until it has had the opportunity to see if they violated its marketplace policies.