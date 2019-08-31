Walmart stores become labs for human-robot relationships

Retail News

Fast Company

Walmart continues to roll out robots in its store environments — 350 this year alone — and their robotic development partners are learning a great deal from seeing the autonomous gizmos navigate around and interact with humans. “… We have a life-sized laboratory where hopefully millions of people will be seeing our robot,” says Sarjoun Skaff of Bossa Nova, the company behind Walmart’s shelf-scanning robots. One nagging problem for Bossa Nova is finding a way for the robots to indicate to humans which direction they intend to move. They liken the issue to the kind of conventions developed for drivers, such as turn signals and traffic lights.