Walmart shuffles operations leadership

Walmart shuffles operations leadershipBloomberg Quint 10/06/2021
Chris Nicholas, who previously served as the chief financial officer for Walmart U.S., has been named the new chief operations officer for the business. Dacona Smith, who has been COO, is now executive vice president and chief operations officer of Walmart’s U.S. stores. Mr. Smith will report to Mr. Nicholas in their new roles.
