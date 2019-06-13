Walmart shakes up Jet.com to create ‘synergy’

Retail News

Walmart is folding employees of Jet.com into its web business as the company seeks to integrate its digital operations. Jet.com president Simon Belsham will step down from the company in August as Kieran Shanahan, who runs Walmart’s online grocery business, will add the site to his responsibilities. Jet.com and current Walmart U.S. e-commerce CEO Marc Lore said the moves will create synergy within the retailer’s digital operations.