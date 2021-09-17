Walmart+ sees memberships pick up

Retail News

CNBC

A research note published by Deutsche Bank says that the Walmart+ membership program has picked up the pace of new members with the total count having grown to an estimated 32 million U.S. households. About 86 percent of Walmart+ members have also subscribed to Amazon Prime. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the retailer is focused on building the program by focusing on the customer experience. “The worst thing we could do is to really aggressively market this, get a bunch of members that are disappointed because they can’t get a slot or they don’t get the right in-stock level or some other problem happens,” he said. “So the primary focus we have is on that quality of the experience, delivery of pickup, and that Net Promoter Score.”