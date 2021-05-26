Walmart says ‘bad actor’ created fake accounts to send racist emails

Retail News

CNN

Dozens of people went on Twitter to complain about receiving emails from a Walmart account that contained a racial slur. The emails, which contained a “Welcome to Walmart” subject line, were from an “external bad actor” who intended to “offend our customers,” according to Molly Blakeman, a spokesperson for the retailer. “We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign-up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Ms. Blakeman.