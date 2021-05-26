Retail News

Walmart says ‘bad actor’ created fake accounts to send racist emails

CNN 05/25/2021

Dozens of people went on Twitter to complain about receiving emails from a Walmart account that contained a racial slur. The emails, which contained a “Welcome to Walmart” subject line, were from an “external bad actor” who intended to “offend our customers,” according to Molly Blakeman, a spokesperson for the retailer. “We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign-up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Ms. Blakeman.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!