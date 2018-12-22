Walmart responds to China’s e-commerce growth with smaller stores

Retail News

CNBC

Asia’s largest economy also has the highest e-commerce marketshare in the world — a full 20 percent of retail sales in China originate online. To address the exploding need for delivery, Walmart is testing a small store concept designed to serve lower-tier cities. Developed in coordination with Chinese logistics company Dada-JD Daojia, the format is about half the size of traditional Walmart supercenters and focuses more on fresh produce while trimming general merchandise. Customers can check out using a version of the WeChat messaging app or arrange for one-hour home delivery if they live within three kilometers (1.86 miles) of the store.