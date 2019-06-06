Walmart responds to Bernie Sanders’s ‘starvation wages’ comment

Retail News

USA Today

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a frequent critic of Walmart, has called the retailer’s sub-$15 an hour minimum wage “grotesque” and “absurd.” The Democratic Party presidential candidate singled out the Walton family for accumulating vast wealth while the chain pays some employees “starvation wages.” Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said, “We have raised our starting wage by 50 percent over the last four years (from $7.25 to $11 per hour).” Mr. Hargrove said career opportunities and benefits offered by the retailer are also important for associates.