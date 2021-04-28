Walmart remains opposed to $15 minimum wage

Retail News

Bloomberg Businessweek

Walmart has seen the public’s perceptions of the company improve as it has increased pay and educational and medical benefits for its workers, but the world’s largest retailer’s opposition to raising the federal minimum wage to $15 has some questioning if its labor-friendly initiatives are just window dressing. The retailer, which has consistently claimed that its average wage for hourly associates is above the $15 number, says that its approach needs to be viewed through a different lens. “It’s very important to understand that Walmart offers careers, not just jobs, because we’re investing in our associates’ long-term success through a combination of stability, consistency, benefits, wages, training and upskilling, and creating a ladder of opportunity,” said a company spokesperson.