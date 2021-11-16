Walmart raises forecast, looks forward to strong holiday performance

Retail News
Walmart raises forecast, looks forward to strong holiday performanceReuters/Yahoo Finance 11/16/2021
Walmart said it expects a same-store sales gain in the U.S. of over six percent for the full year, up from its previous guidance of a five to six point gain. The retailer expects a strong holiday quarter with inventory levels up 11.5 percent. It also reported gains in grocery market share in the most recent quarter as consumers came to its stores looking for deals in the face of rising inflation.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!