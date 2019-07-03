Walmart raises delivery standards for CPG vendors

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Walmart is now asking consumer goods suppliers that deliver full truckloads of products to meet specified two-day windows 87 percent of the time for those deliveries, up from its previous goal of 85 percent. Suppliers delivering partial truckloads must meet their two-day windows 70 percent of the time, up from 50 percent before. Walmart is also increasing penalties for suppliers that fail to meet its delivery standards.