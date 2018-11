Retail News

The Washington Post

Walmart has asked that Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R – MS) return the $2,000 the retailer donated to her campaign after it was reported that she’d be in “the front row” if a local rancher invited her to a public hanging. Sen. Hyde-Smith is running against Mike Espy, former U.S. Agriculture Secretary, who is African-American. Sen. Hyde-Smith has apologized for her remarks.