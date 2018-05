Retail News

CNN Money

Walmart’s e-commerce revenues jumped 33 percent in the last quarter while its same-store sales in the U.S. improved 2.1 percent on a 0.8 percent increase in foot traffic. While Walmart’s top line gains were positive, the retailer saw its profits decline 1.6 percent compared to the same period in 2017. Walmart pointed to higher energy costs and lower prices in the face of increased competition as factors.