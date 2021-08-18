Walmart posts gains as customers shop in stores

Retail News

WWD/Yahoo

Sales performance for Walmart’s U.S. business was up 5.3 percent in the latest quarter, as grocery comps rose 6.6 percent and online, including grocery, grew by 6.6 percent. Sam’s Club posted a 14 percent year-over-year increase in revenues. “We grew market share in U.S. grocery, added thousands of new sellers to our marketplace, rapidly grew advertising businesses around the world and we’re finding innovative new ways to commercialize our data and build technology,” Doug McMillion, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, said in a statement.