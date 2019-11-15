Walmart posts 3Q gains, raises expectations for the holidays

Retail News
Walmart posts 3Q gains, raises expectations for the holidaysReuters/Yahoo Finance 11/14/2019
Walmart posted better-than-expected gains in same-store sales during the third quarter as customers spent more in the chain’s physical locations and website. The chain’s same-store sales were up 3.2 percent, ahead of the 2.9 percent forecast by analysts, and earnings per share were $1.16, beating the consensus of $1.09 on Wall Street.
