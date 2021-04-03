Retail News

Walmart pledges more support for made or assembled in the USA products

The Washington Post 03/04/2021

Walmart has pledged an additional $350 billion over 10 years to purchase products made, assembled or grown in America. “U.S. manufacturing really matters,” John Furner, chief executive of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “More businesses are choosing to establish their manufacturing operations in the United States, and the result is more jobs for Americans — a lot more jobs.”

