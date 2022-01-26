Walmart plants a stake in vertical farming

Retail News
Walmart plants a stake in vertical farmingThe Associated Press/Kansas.com 01/25/2022
Walmart has taken an unspecified stake in Plenty, making it the first large retailer in the U.S. to make a significant investment in indoor vertical farming. Walmart will be represented on Plenty’s board. Plenty, which was founded in 2014, operates a vertical farm in South San Francisco and an indoor plant science center in Laramie, WY. The retailer will begin selling Plenty’s leafy greens in its stores later this year.
Discussions
