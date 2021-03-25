Walmart picks up market share against Harris Teeter in Charlotte

Retail News
Walmart picks up market share against Harris Teeter in CharlotteThe Charlotte Observer 03/25/2021
Walmart accounted for 21.1 percent of grocery store purchases in the Charlotte, NC, market last year compared to Harris Teeter, which held a 16.5 percent of the market. The nation’s biggest retailer surpassed Harris Teeter, a company founded in the state and now owned by Kroger, as the top grocer in the Charlotte area back in 2011. Food Lion came in third with a 15.6 percent share of market.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!