Walmart picks up market share against Harris Teeter in Charlotte

Retail News

The Charlotte Observer

Walmart accounted for 21.1 percent of grocery store purchases in the Charlotte, NC, market last year compared to Harris Teeter, which held a 16.5 percent of the market. The nation’s biggest retailer surpassed Harris Teeter, a company founded in the state and now owned by Kroger, as the top grocer in the Charlotte area back in 2011. Food Lion came in third with a 15.6 percent share of market.