Walmart paying warehouse workers to put off vacations as holidays near

Walmart paying warehouse workers to put off vacations as holidays nearThe Wall Street Journal 08/06/2021
Walmart is paying warehouse workers weekly bonuses to skip their August vacations as the retailer seeks to ramp up for the upcoming Christmas holidays selling season. Bonuses, which appear to apply to most if not all 190 Walmart warehouses in the U.S., have been between $200 and $500 in extra pay a week.
